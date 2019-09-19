Police seek missing Tampa woman who uses walker

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a woman who uses a walker and went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Patricia Cummings, 56, was last seen at noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue East.

Police said Cummings uses a walker to get around, has memory loss and is diabetic.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

