Police seek missing 66-year-old Tampa man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old man who was reported missing in Tampa.

Police said Alberto Mato was last seen Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

According to police, Mata is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He has grayish black hair, a military-style haircut and a goatee. He might be wearing a burgundy shirt.

Police said Mata has poor eyesight and is known to walk near St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 reference report #20-484205.

