TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who was reported missing.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Roslyn Baldwin, who is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 180 pounds.

Deputies said she disappeared in the area of 114th Avenue and N. Nebraska Avenue, and there are concerns for her well being.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.