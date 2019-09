TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently searching for a porch pirate thief who had a young child follow and watch her as she committed the crime.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on security cameras stealing a package on Sept. 7 from a porch on Audubon Drive.

In the video above, you can see the woman go up to the door to take the package. A young child follows shortly after.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.