TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and possibly endangered Tampa man.

Police said they were looking for Kevin Lemaster, a 5 feet 10 inches man, weighing about 180 pounds. He may be driving a gray 2016 Mustang with the Arkansas tag 577XAT.

Police said someone last spoke with Lemaster via Facetime around 2:30 a.m.

Missing possibly endangered. Kevin Lemaster W/M, 5’10 180lbs last seen today around 0230am via facetime. Unknown what he is wearing but he is driving a gray 2016 Mustang bearing Arkansas tag 577XAT. pic.twitter.com/7O9oqh097A — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 10, 2021

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (813) 276-3200.