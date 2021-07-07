Police searching for missing endangered woman last seen at Tampa Hard Rock Casino

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Sanford Police Department needs your help locating a woman last seen on Tuesday evening.

Sanford police said Carrie Wagner, 61 was last seen on security footage inside Hard Rock Casino Tampa checking out of her hotel room at 7:42 a.m. on Tuesday and driving her car out of the garage at 8:14 a.m.

According to police, no one has heard from Wagner since.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black slacks, blue and white shoes, a long-sleeved light blue shirt, and a floral nightgown over her clothes.

Police believe she may be driving a dark grey 2019 Ford Ecosport with the license plate 8MXV450.

Police say Wagner takes daily medication and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Seminole police department at 813-626-3628.