Police searching for driver of car that nearly crashed into Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a driver who nearly crashed into a home Monday night.

The car – a silver Chevy Malibu – crashed into the front yard of a home on West Columbus Drive just before 11 p.m., police say. Officers believe the driver was coming down Poplar Street at the time of the crash.

The car stopped just short of actually hitting the front of the home, so there was no damage to the actual house. No one inside the home was injured but the homeowner says she was in bed at the time and was woken up by a loud boom.

After the crash, police say the driver of the car took off. Several units, including a helicopter, were out Monday night searching for the person who was behind the wheel. Police do not know why the driver took off after the crash.

