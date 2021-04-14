Police searching for 74-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Hard Rock Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Seminole Police Department of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is currently asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia.

Police say 74-year-old Edna Rainey walked away alone from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

According to officers, Rainey was last seen walking west on the south side of Hillsborough Avenue from Orient Road. She was at the casino complex with family members, who lost touch with her and contacted security officers to report she was missing.

Rainey is described as a Black female, stands 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has white hair. She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue/gray jacket, and gray sandals with white socks.

Police say Rainey is a resident of Palm Harbor in Pinellas County, where she lives with family.

If you see Rainey or know her possible whereabouts, please call Seminole police at 813-623-5748 or 863-763-5731.