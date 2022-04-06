TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) — Members of Church of God La Senda Antigua say on March 3, someone broke into their parking lot and stole a food trailer attached to a pickup truck.

“They’re not only hurting us but they are also hurting the community that’s involved,” said church member Vicky Rameriz.

Church members say their food program feeds communities across Tampa. Gloria Roman says they feed about 200 people a week.

“We bless the community with this trailer,” Roman said. “We pick up our donation three times a week from Winn-Dixie and also we always pick up from Clearwater donations three times a week.”

They are hoping by renting a temporary trailer they can keep up with the high demand for food in the community, but they can only rent for so long.

“For the five days that we are picking up donations, it’s gonna cost $150 per day,” Roman said.

Police are asking those with information about the theft to come forward.