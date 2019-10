TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing from her home on Tuesday.

Patricia Cummings was last seen at her residence near Owen Street and 18th Avenue East around 2:15 p.m., wearing a pink T-shirt and black pants.

Police said Cummings is diabetic and has had multiple strokes.

They’re asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact them at 813-231-6130.

