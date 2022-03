TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing in Tampa.

According to police, Teneisha Griffith was last seen in the South Tampa area, driving a white 2008 Nissan Altima.

The Tampa Police Department said its detectives and her family are concerned for her well-being, but did not provide any further details.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call 813-231-6130.