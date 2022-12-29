TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is seeking help in locating an 87-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week and is considered endangered.

The agency is looking for Ida Elena Perez, a 5 feet 2 inches tall Hispanic woman, weighing about 130 pounds. Police said Perez has brown hair and brown eyes and may appear confused or disoriented.

Police said Perez disappeared Tuesday afternoon, and was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Manhattan Avenue. She was wearing a black sweater with roses on the shoulders and a long-sleeved red flannel shirt with cats on it. She is known to walk with a limp and uses a collapsible purple cane with a black handle, according to police.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.