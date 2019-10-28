Police search for 2 gunmen after shooting at Tampa house party

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Police are looking for two gunmen who fired shots at a house party in Tampa on Saturday night, hitting three people.

The Tampa Police Department was called to a home in the 1700 block of East Mulberry Drive just before midnight.

Investigators say the two gunmen became involved in an argument after they were asked to leave the party. They started shooting at the house as they were leaving the home and wounded three people.

The three victims were taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Police said one of the gunmen had dreads and was wearing a peach or orange hooded sweatshirt. The other was wearing all black.

Anyone who has information that could help police with their investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES: