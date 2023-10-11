PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Plant City police have released sketches of the father and son who were shot and killed on Aug. 13.

The homicide occurred near Jenkins Street and South Morgan Street when the dad and son got out of their car to try and de-escalate an argument between a family member and an unknown man.

The pair were both shot and died as a result of their injuries.

Officers said the suspects are believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan and a black, early 2000 two-door Ford Mustang with loud exhaust.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $5,000 reward for any valuable information that leads to the suspects’ arrests. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-873-8477 or at crimestopperstb.com.