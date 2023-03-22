TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa police officers recently helped rescue an injured alligator in New Tampa.

According to a tweet from the police department, Tampa police “Investi-gators” found the injured reptile and transported it to a local veterinarian.

“Community policing is for all: People, animals, and even reptiles who may not initially be so welcoming,” the department added. “[The alligator] received treatment and will be released back into the wild once healthy enough to do so! Had it not been for Sgt. Petrillo and Ofc. Krajnyak’s rescue, the alligator would have likely died from the injury it sustained.”