Police: ‘Nearly non-verbal’ Tampa man is missing, in need of medication

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Tampa man who is in need of his medication.

David Garcia was last seen at McDugald Park, 1211 East Sligh Avenue, around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Garcia is “nearly non-verbal,” has a diminished mental capacity and requires medication.

Garcia is 5 feet 9 inches and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, a brown mustache and two hearing aids. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt and jean shorts before he disappeared.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call detectives at 813-231-6130.

