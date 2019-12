TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist suffered head injuries after he crashed his bike on Busch Boulevard early Friday morning, police said.

The accident happened in the area of Busch Boulevard and 30th Street.

Police said the motorcyclist received head injuries, but was walking around after the crash. He was taken to a local hospital.

The crash forced the closure of all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes on Busch Boulevard.

Further information was not available.

