Police: Masked robbers hit 2 Shell stations in Tampa overnight

Police investigate a robbery at a gas station in the 8000 block of Parkedge Drive in Tampa. (WFLA photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating two Shell station robberies that occurred overnight in Tampa.

Police said masked suspects were seen entering a Shell gas station in the 8000 block of Parkedge Drive and another one in the 5000 block of Florida Avenue North.

The suspects did not appear to be armed and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Police said both investigations are ongoing at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.

