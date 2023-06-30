TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning.

At 8:38 a.m., police were called to a home on 13th St. N., inside a neighborhood west of the intersection of Busch Blvd. and N. Nebraska Ave.

Officers found a man lying in a yard with “upper body trauma,” according to a release from the Tampa Police Department. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Another man, believed to be the shooter, was found nearby and taken in for questioning by homicide detectives.

“Although this is still an ongoing investigation, evidence gathered thus far suggests that both parties were known to each other and this was not a random act,” Tampa police wrote in the release.