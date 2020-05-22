Police: Man dead, woman critically injured after stabbing in South Tampa

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead and a woman is battling serious injuries after a stabbing in South Tampa, police say.

Officers were called to a home on West Granada Street just after 7 p.m. on Thursday. When they got to the scene, they say they found a man and a woman with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, identified by police as 21-year-old Anthony Kaptzan, was also at the scene, along with a witness.

Both the man and woman who had been stabbed were rushed to Tampa General Hospital. The 51-year-old man died at the hospital. The 55-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Kaptzan was arrested and taken to Tampa General for hand injuries that police say he suffered “while committing the offense.”

Kaptzan is charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted second-degree murder.

At this point, police have not said whether or not there is any connection between the victims and the suspect.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.