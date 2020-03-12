Police: Man dead after shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tampa overnight.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Scruggs Manor Apartments, 11201 22nd Street North.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooting was not random and remains under investigation, authorities said.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: