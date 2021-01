TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting occurred at The Columbus Court Apartments.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with gunshot wounds in critical condition and immediately began providing emergency first aid. The victim, however, succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 813-231-6130.