Mom: Man celebrating job interview killed following fatal punch in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are now charging a man after a brutal brawl in Ybor City last week.

Police said the victim was injured on Sept. 26 during an early morning altercation in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue.

According to police, a 25-year-old man had been standing on the sidewalk and got into a verbal altercation with a second man.

Dionne Neal has confirmed to 8 On Your Side her son Dyante “Tay” Neal was the victim in this case.

Police say a third man Justin Jasper, 32, punched Neal, knocking him to the ground. Police say Neal hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Neal was rushed to Tampa General Hospital and died on Oct. 1.

Dionne Neal provided a statement to News Channel 8:

“Dyante Neal aka Tay was an amazing athelete and a great individual. We moved to Tampa in November 2018 and Tay was preparing to go back to college. He made the realization that he wanted to be a teacher and a football coach. Tay decided to go to Ybor City to celebrate a job offer. I would never imagine that his life would end early Thursday morning. He was the youngest of my 3 boys.” Dionne Neal

LATEST POSTS