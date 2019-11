PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. near North Avon Avenue and East Stratford Avenue.

Once they arrived, officers said they found an adult male and began to apply first aid. The man was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.