Police investigating homicide at Tampa auto shop

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 29-year-old man was found dead in a Tampa auto shop in what police have determined was a homicide.

Police said the man was found in the garage bay of an auto body shop in the 1900 block of West St. Joseph Street shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. His name was not released.

Police said the man’s death does not appear to be random, and they’re seeking leads and a motive in the case.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

