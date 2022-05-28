TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man Saturday after he was found with “upper body trauma” blocks away from the Springhill Park Community Center in North Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were called to 12th Street North near Okaloosa Avenue East after a report of an injured male.

When officers arrived around just after 3:50 p.m., they found a man with upper body trauma. Officers performed life-saving measures but the man died as a result of his injuries after he was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities did not immediately say if the death was suspicious but noted an investigation is ongoing.