Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Floribraska Avenue and Nebraska Avenue.

According to police, one person has been shot and police are currently looking for a suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a black male 5 feet 11 inches weighing approximately 200 pounds and was last seen running away from the scene.

At this time all lanes on Nebraska Avenue at Floribraska Avenue are closed in all directions.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

