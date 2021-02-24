Police investigating after 2 people shot in Tampa, 1 dead

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon and a second person shot.

Detectives say that just before 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of shots heard in the 900 block of South 22nd Street in the Palmetto Beach area.

Minutes later, officers were informed a second black male, also in his mid-40s, had been transported by private vehicle to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are currently investigating the incident and have not provided a suspect description.

Anyone who believes they have information pertinent to this case is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.