Police investigating after 2 people shot in Tampa, 1 dead

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon and a second person shot.

Detectives say that just before 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of shots heard in the 900 block of South 22nd Street in the Palmetto Beach area.

Minutes later, officers were informed a second black male, also in his mid-40s, had been transported by private vehicle to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are currently investigating the incident and have not provided a suspect description.

Anyone who believes they have information pertinent to this case is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss