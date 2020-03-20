TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating two separate shootings in Tampa Friday morning. One person has died, authorities said.
The shootings happened in the 2600 Block of East 29th Avenue, and in the area of East 18th Avenue and North 27th Street. It’s still unclear if they were related.
Police said more than one person was rushed to the hospital and one of the victims has died.
Investigators are working to identify a suspect and possible motive.
Further information was not immediately available.
LATEST STORIES:
- 40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt virus
- WATCH: Man serenades his love outside window during nursing home lockdown
- Coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 400
- Police investigating 2 shootings in Tampa; 1 dead
- LLT Academy Pledge of Allegiance