Police investigating 2 shootings in Tampa; 1 dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating two separate shootings in Tampa Friday morning. One person has died, authorities said.

The shootings happened in the 2600 Block of East 29th Avenue, and in the area of East 18th Avenue and North 27th Street. It’s still unclear if they were related.

Police said more than one person was rushed to the hospital and one of the victims has died.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect and possible motive.

Police investigatite shooting on East 18th Avenue and North 27th Street (WFLA photo)

Further information was not immediately available.

