Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ found on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a “suspicious package” that was found in Tampa on Tuesday.
The “abandoned box” was spotted in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and 30th Street.
The roadway is being closed as a precaution.
Further information was not available.
