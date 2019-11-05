Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ found on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a “suspicious package” that was found in Tampa on Tuesday.

The “abandoned box” was spotted in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and 30th Street.

The roadway is being closed as a precaution.

Further information was not available.

