TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a shooting in the area of North 17th Street and Sitka Street.

Police did not say how many people were injured or disclose the extent of the victim(s) injuries.

They said the shooting did not appear to be random, and there was no known threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

