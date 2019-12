TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said one person was hurt in a shooting in Tampa overnight.

The shooting happened in the area of 19th Street and Banza Street at about 1:50 a.m.

Police said the victim sustained upper body trauma and that he had walked to 24th Avenue before he was taken to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

