Police are investigating a shooting on 14th Street and Waters Avenue in Tampa.
Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1 a.m. Monday morning and found a man with injuries.
Officials said the shooting did not appear to be suspicious and no arrests have been made at this time.
Further information was not immediately available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police investigate reported shooting on 14th Street in Tampa
- Man hospitalized after Seminole house fire
- Beyoncé: ‘Vote like our life depends on it, because it does’ Lisa France byline
- Fatal crash blocks westbound lanes of I-4 in Hillsborough County
- Pinellas schools adjust summer workouts after COVID-19 spike