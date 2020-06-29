LIVE NOW /
Police investigate reported shooting on 14th Street in Tampa

Hillsborough County

WFLA photo

Police are investigating a shooting on 14th Street and Waters Avenue in Tampa.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1 a.m. Monday morning and found a man with injuries.

Officials said the shooting did not appear to be suspicious and no arrests have been made at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.

