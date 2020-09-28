Police investigate 3 shootings in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating three shootings that happened Sunday, including one that left one person with injuries.

The three shootings occurred within blocks of each other on Sunday night. One person was hurt.

Police said there was an exchange of gunfire along the 2500 block of East Hillsborough Avenue around 9 p.m., and that stray bullets hit a Little Caesars and the Speed Wash Laundromat. The businesses’ windows were shot out, but no injuries were reported.

Two hours later, police responded to another shooting in the 5900 block of North 34th Street. The victim had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Police were investigating another shooting that occurred Sunday night in the area of North 43rd Street and East Clifton Street. Investigators said bullets hit a fence, but no one was injured.

It’s unclear if the three shootings are related. No arrests have been made at this time.

