TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said Friday they are investigating a homicide near a lake dock.

TPD said they were called to the dock near Hampton Lake Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a “male down.” When they arrived, they found a man dead with upper body trauma.

It is not believed to be a random act, according to police, but it is early in the investigation.

Updates will be given as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.