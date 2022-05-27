TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer and pointing a gun at another person was arrested Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said New Jonm Charles Sr., 38, faces several charges after he stopped a man near Busch Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway North Thursday afternoon following a road rage incident.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Sr. activated red and blue lights installed in his vehicle, prompting the victim to pull over. After the victim stopped his car, authorities said Charles Sr. drove to the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle and told the victim to “follow him to the police station.”

Deputies said Charles Sr. then pointed a handgun at the victim’s head.

New Jonm Charles Sr., 38 (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the victim fled out of fear for his own life and managed to flag down a nearby deputy sheriff.

Authorities ultimately located Charles Sr. in the parking lot of the Express Oil Change on Waters Avenue West.

Charles Sr. was arrested and his vehicle was searched.

Deputies said a light system, a black handgun, a bolt action rifle, multiple forms of ammunition, several different types of false badges and identification cards, a tactical carrier with ballistic plates, three radios, and a black jacket depicting “Sheriff” in gold on the back were all found in the vehicle.

(Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

“Impersonating a law enforcement officer is dangerous and deceitful and it will not be tolerated,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “If you are ever being pulled over by a car you feel is suspicious, turn on your hazard lights, slow down and keep driving until you reach a well-lit area. You can always call 911 to confirm whether or not you are being pulled over by a real law enforcement officer.”

Charles Sr. faces several charges including impersonating a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Charles Sr. is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.