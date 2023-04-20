PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities identified the woman killed in a Plant City road rage shooting that unfolded Tuesday evening along I-4.

According to the Plant City Police Department, a man and woman were shot Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. while driving along I-4. The caller, an unidentified man, told dispatchers he stopped his vehicle at a Plant City Fire Rescue station where personnel rendered first aid to both victims.

The man reportedly suffered upper body trauma and was rushed to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The female passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Elizabeth Barbara Arrieta, ultimately died from her injuries.

The man later told police a male driver in a silver or gray Toyota Prius with non-tinted windows shot at his vehicle before exit 23 on I-4.

he recalled before the shooting, the driver of the Toyota Prius was driving “recklessly in traffic” and “showed road rage towards the victims for an unknown reason” before he shot at the man’s car.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle is asked to call Sergeant Baker at (813) 707-2271 or Detective Cowart at (813) 707-2270.