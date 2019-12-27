Police identify man who died after officer-involved shooting in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have identified the man they say died at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Plant City on Christmas Eve.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Alfred Van Duyne says 20-year-old Kaleb Anthony Pedone was the man involved in the incident near the Cynthia Garden Apartments on Dec. 24.

According to police, someone called 911 just before 2 a.m. that day to report a person may have shot themself at the apartment complex.

Officers who responded to the scene say they found Pedone standing near a vehicle with a gun. One of the responding officers drew their weapon and ordered him to drop the gun.

Police say he did not drop the gun and, instead, put the gun to his chest and fired a single round. At that point, police say he was in “very close proximity” to a backup officer who had responded to the scene.

“Fearing for the personal safety of the backup officer, the primary officer fired two rounds from his service weapon at the subject,” Sgt. Van Duyne said in a news release.

Van Duyne said Tuesday it wasn’t clear if any rounds fired by the officer hit Pedone. Pedone was pronounced dead at the scene.

The primary officer who responded and fired his weapon has been identified as a 1-year veteran of the Plant City Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

