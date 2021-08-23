Police, family concerned for safety of missing Tampa woman, 46

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman who was last seen late Sunday night.

Police said Angela Marie Tamecki was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 20100 block of Heritage Point Drive, driving a blue 2016 Nissan Sentra with the Florida Tag IAAL74.

Tamecki is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white fitted T-Shirt and light blue jean shorts.

Police and her family are concerned for her safety, and are asking those with information regarding her whereabouts to call detectives at 813-231-6130.

