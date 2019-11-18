Police: DUI driver causes wrong-way crash on Dale Mabry Highway; 1 hurt

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man was driving under the influence on Dale Mabry Highway and caused a wrong-way crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The accident happened near the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Hillsborough Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday.

Tampa police said 47-year-old Juan Valentin Ramirez-Checo was driving the wrong way when he hit another vehicle.

One person was rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Ramirez-Checo remained at the scene to speak with investigators. He was later arrested for DUI with personal injury.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES: