Police: Driver in custody after stolen car chase on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver of a stolen car led police on a chase on I-275 in Tampa Wednesday night.
According to police, the driver stole a vehicle that was left parked with the keys in the ignition.
Police followed the suspect as he headed north on I-275. Then he lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road near the Hillsborough Avenue exit, where he was taken into custody.
Further information was not immediately available.
