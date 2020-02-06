Police: Driver in custody after stolen car chase on I-275

Live Now
Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver of a stolen car led police on a chase on I-275 in Tampa Wednesday night.

According to police, the driver stole a vehicle that was left parked with the keys in the ignition.

Police followed the suspect as he headed north on I-275. Then he lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road near the Hillsborough Avenue exit, where he was taken into custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

