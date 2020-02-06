Police: Driver hits TECO pole in Tampa, leaves scene

Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a person driving on a suspended license was arrested early Thursday morning after crashing into a light pole and running away.

The crash happened on 109th Avenue and East 22nd Street in the Briarwood neighborhood of Tampa.

Police say the driver hit a speed bump on 109th Avenue and crashed into a TECO light pole, then their vehicle overturned. After running away from the scene, the driver was apprehended and taken into custody, police said.

Part of 109th Avenue was closed for several hours as crews worked to fix the pole. The power has been restored and the roadway has since reopened.

