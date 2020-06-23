Police chief: Tampa officers injured in separate ambush attacks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three police officers were injured over the weekend after officials say they were ambushed in two separate incidents while responding to calls in Tampa.

According to Police Chief Brian Dugan, two of the officers were hurt after responding to a reported shooting at the corner of 15th Street and 26th Avenue early Friday morning.

Dugan said the cops were trying to locate a victim when a mob surrounded them and threw glass bottles at them. They also jumped on police vehicles.

Dugan said one of the officers was hit in the head with a glass bottle. They were taken to Tampa General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Another officer was struck in the head and suffered a small laceration and swelling.

Dugan said one person, Aaron Lamar Brown, 25, was arrested for resisting with violence, failure to obey a lawful order and violation of probation.

Dugan said another officer was injured while resopnding to a theft at a 7-Eleven on Hillsborough Avenue Monday morning.

The officer had tried to take a suspect into custody, but the individual resisted arrest and tried to take the officer’s gun.

Dugan said the suspect struck the officer several times in the face, leaving him with multiple cuts and abrasions. The officer is expected to be okay.

“These are the type of things that our officer have been dealing with lately. Tensions are high out there in our neighborhoods. These are troubling times to say the least,” Dugan said. “The police, we always have everyone’s back. Nobody has ours right now and that is what I think is missing here.”

