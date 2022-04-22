TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old Tampa teen is facing a felony charge after he led deputies on a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld by WFLA, was fleeing from Tampa police in a stolen Nissan Frontier. Deputies said the boy led officers on a chase from the City of Tampa to Plant City when he crashed into another vehicle, killing one person.

The boy and three other juveniles who were in the stolen SUV tried to run after the crash but were stopped by police, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the 15-year-old already has seven prior felonies, including burglary of a conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest. He is currently in jail after he was arrested Thursday on unrelated charges.

On Friday, a charge of vehicular homicide was added. Deputies said the boy faces additional charges. None of the other juveniles in the stolen SUV were charged.

“If you are old enough to commit felony crimes, then you are old enough to face the punishments,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “In just 15 short years, this teenager has sadly chosen a life of crime, and his reckless behavior led to the death of an innocent person. He must now accept the very serious consequences of his actions, and we will work to ensure that this suspect will feel the full force of the law.”