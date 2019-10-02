Police: Attempted burglary suspect kills himself after Tampa police chase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say an attempted burglary suspect shot and killed himself while being pursued by officers in Tampa Wednesday morning.

At about 3:50 a.m., police were called to Delray Court after learning someone was there, trying to break into vehicles.

When police arrived, the suspect ran away and started running through yards and hopping fences.

Police said the suspect got into a rideshare vehicle on 52nd Street.

When they pulled over the vehicle, the suspect got out and started running southbound on 52nd Street.

Police said an officer chased the suspect on foot and was two houses behind him when she heard a pop.

“She carefully approached and found the suspect on the ground with a bullet wound to the head. A gun was found under his body. He died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect died of a self-inflicted wound. His name and age were withheld.

An investigation is ongoing.

