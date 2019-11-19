Police arrest man who attacked HART bus driver

TAMPA (WFLA) – A HART passenger is in custody after police say he cut a bus driver multiple times in the leg.
According to Tampa police, the attack happened at East Waters Avenue and North 9th Street.
Police on scene say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Tampa police say the suspect remained on scene and police have taken him into custody.
The attack comes months after a HART bus driver was stabbed to death back in May which led to the installation of new driver safety barriers on all buses and vans.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
