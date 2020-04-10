Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Police arrest armed robbery suspect who shot gas station clerk in face in Plant City

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Plant City Police Department has arrested the suspect who shot a gas station clerk in the face, even after the clerk complied with the suspect’s demands, during a robbery earlier this week.

Police say the incident happened around midnight on Monday when 23-year-old Emarjai Tyrel Walker entered the Sunoco store located at 2911 James L. Redman Parkway.

Police say when Walker entered, he pulled out a handgun and ordered the clerk to open the cash register. The clerk opened the register and Walker took some of the cash.

The clerk was standing by with his hands in the air when Walker abruptly shot him in the face, according to police. Walker then fled on foot.

Police say Walker had covered his entire face and body with a shirt, long pants, long sleeves, gloves, and a black hat.

The clerk is now at a local hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Walker was arrested on Friday and has been charged with one count of attempted first degree murder with a firearm causing great bodily harm and robbery (less than $300) with a firearm causing great bodily harm.

The investigation in this case continues and anyone with additional information is asked to call PCPD at 813-757-9200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus TPA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus TPA"

Adult, 2 children found dead in Spring Hill home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adult, 2 children found dead in Spring Hill home"

Adult, 2 kids found dead in Spring Hill home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adult, 2 kids found dead in Spring Hill home"

Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss