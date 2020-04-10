Police arrest armed robbery suspect who shot gas station clerk in face in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Plant City Police Department has arrested the suspect who shot a gas station clerk in the face, even after the clerk complied with the suspect’s demands, during a robbery earlier this week.

Police say the incident happened around midnight on Monday when 23-year-old Emarjai Tyrel Walker entered the Sunoco store located at 2911 James L. Redman Parkway.

Police say when Walker entered, he pulled out a handgun and ordered the clerk to open the cash register. The clerk opened the register and Walker took some of the cash.

The clerk was standing by with his hands in the air when Walker abruptly shot him in the face, according to police. Walker then fled on foot.

Police say Walker had covered his entire face and body with a shirt, long pants, long sleeves, gloves, and a black hat.

The clerk is now at a local hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Walker was arrested on Friday and has been charged with one count of attempted first degree murder with a firearm causing great bodily harm and robbery (less than $300) with a firearm causing great bodily harm.

The investigation in this case continues and anyone with additional information is asked to call PCPD at 813-757-9200.

