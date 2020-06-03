Police: 4 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes stolen vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say four people were killed early Wednesday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle during a police chase in Tampa.

Their identities were not released.

Police spotted the stolen Nissan Altima near the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

Police followed the vehicle for about two minutes until it crashed on West Cypress Street, just west of Reo Street.

Officers pulled two passengers from the car and rendered aid while other officers tried to extract four others in the car.

The four people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two others suffered injuries, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear if any officers were injured in the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

