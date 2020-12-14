‘Please reach out to us’: Deputies searching for runaway Brandon girl

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said Honest Bisbee was last seen around midnight after she left her home following an argument with her guardian.

Bisbee lives near Lakewood Drive and Woodberry Road in Brandon.

“Detectives are on scene and looking for anyone who may have seen or heard from this child over the course of the last 12 hours,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I’m urging anyone who has information to please reach out to us. We want to safely bring Honest Bisbee home to those who love and care for her.”

Anyone with information on Honest Bisbee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. 

