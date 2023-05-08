TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In May of 2017, Devon Arthurs was 18 years old and living with three other young men in a Tampa Palms Apartment.

Arthurs, his roommate Jeremy Himmelman, 22 and Andrew Oneschuk, 18 along with Brandon Russell had all been members of a small, fringe group of neo-Nazis that referred to themselves as the “Atom Waffen Division.”

Arthurs claimed he had joined the Islamic faith and that he murdered Himmelman and Oneschuk to prevent them from blowing up a nuclear power plant in an effort to bring about mass murder.

The state says evidence in the case shows Arthurs argued with Himmelman and Oneschuk the day he murdered them and that he loaded a high powered rifle with 30 rounds and shot them multiple times, killing them.

The state says Arthurs then went to the apartment offices and told managers he had just killed his roommates and then he walked across the street and held three employees of a smoke shop at gun point before he finally surrendered to police.

On Monday morning, jury selection was set to begin in a trial for Arthurs. Instead he entered a plea of guilty on all five charges against him.

He then apologized in court for his actions.

“I feel awful about it, everything that happened. I want to dedicate the rest of my life to try and better myself, and try to make the right choices,” said Arthurs.

He then told the court he plans to speak out against extremists.

“I feel that I can be an advocate against extremism and I’d like to take this moment to tell the world to stay away from extremist groups and dedicate my life to getting people away from militant movements,” said Arthurs who went on to apologize to his family, the victims who survived and the families of his victims that did not survive.

“I’ve hurt my family significantly. I’ve hurt the friends and families of the victims as well. I think about them every single day,” said Arthurs who was then sentenced to 45 years in prison.